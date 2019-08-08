A new year in Hamblen County schools

Summer break has come and gone and Morristown-Hamblen East students and teachers are back in full swing.

Spanish Class at Morristown-Hamblen East./(WVLT)

"I'm always nervous, but it's good nerves," Spanish teacher Rachel Acuff said. "It's like a nervous energy. They're nervous, I'm nervous, but I love it."

She's kicking-off her twelfth year in the classroom, but Acuff isn't the only one ready to get back in the daily routine.

"There's no other feeling like the first day of school, the first week of school is so exciting," Instructional Coach Emily Gwinn said. "Everyone is so ready to be back. We love our summer break, but we are ready to be back when it's time to come back"

Gwinn said this year a new principal is at the helm and is welcoming their largest freshman class ever

"There's lots if students running around, few are lost," Gwinn said. "We are one hundred percent on their team ready to help them be as successful as they can be. Not just in the school year but into the future."

