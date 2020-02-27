Oak Ridge shares it's biggest secret through a museum

The K-25 History Center had it's ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning, officially opening the museum up to the public.

The plant, demolished in 2013, played key roles in creating nuclear weapons used by the U.S. in World War II and The Cold War.

"We've had 75 years of peace on the planet because of what was done here, originally," said Matt Mullens with the American Museum of Science and Technology. "This technology has helped with medical science, the nuclear Navy and things that we can hardly even touch on in this museum."

City Officials and former employees of K-25 were in attendance at the grand opening of the center.

"It's really a great feeling because you've got grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they asked me ' Pawpaw, what did you do for a living?' and I say well I worked at this plant where we made nuclear materials ...we helped win the wars," said James Hendrix, a former mechanic at the plant.

The K-25 History Center is home to 250 artifacts and stories of individuals who helped create history in Oak Ridge. Inside, you can find information about things like the first Atomic Bomb used by the U.S. Military.

"When you stand here and take a look at it you get a glimpse of the power of that technology and how it shaped everyday lives," said Mullens. "For that to be recognized in a community like Oak Ridge, that has such a stellar presence and a global footprint, though its technology and science, this is excellent icing on an incredible cake."

The museum is free and open to the public every day.

