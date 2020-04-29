"A time for avoiding embraces:" Rapper DMX holds Bible study on Instagram

Rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, took to Instagram Live to for a live reading of the Bible Friday night.

WTSP reported that DMX read Ecclesiastes, a famous and oft-used verse.

"A time for crying, a time for laughing, a time mourning and a time for dancing, a time for throwing stones, a time for embracing, and a time for avoiding embraces," the rapper read from his Bible during the livestream. The last line gave him pause. "A time for embracing, and a time for avoiding embraces," he reiterated — a line appropriate for this unprecedented time of social distancing.

Who knew that DMX reading the Bible was exactly what I needed right now pic.twitter.com/PrNa3CWznV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2020

WTSP reported more than 14,000 people tuned in to watch the stream, where DMX read in his back yard.

