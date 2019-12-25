"A total Christmas miracle": Daughter donates kidney to father before Christmas

In the small town of Staffordsville in Johnson County, Kentucky, one family has a renewed appreciation for being together this holiday season.

WYMT met David Shaffer who has been fighting a failing kidney for decades. In 2009, his doctor told him he would have to go on dialysis. His daughter Abby grew up watching her father's struggle. The statistics weren't on their side, since roughly 13 people die every day while waiting for a new kidney.

"We really kind of realized it was more of an issue," said Abby. "The chronic has turned into end-stage."

Eventually, David had to start peritoneal dialysis to go to sleep every night. As his disease worsened, the dialysis stopped working.

In March of 2019, things started taking a turn for the worst. David's original surgery date could no longer happen, all because of a new complication.

David developed Calciphylaxis. His doctors told him he should have been off the peritoneal dialysis in the last year. David not only lost his ability to receive a kidney, but he also lost some of his toes.

Calciphylaxis can be deadly, and multiple times David came fairly close to death.

He lost 35 pounds of muscle during his years on dialysis and through the disease, much of his energy was drained.

"So, it was getting really worse and worse," David said.

Unbeknownst to her family, before her father was diagnosed with Calciphyslaxis, Abby was getting tests done in Louisville to see if she could give her kidney to her father.

"I knew the road that was coming and if I could prevent it, and him being a universal receiver, then I was gonna do it regardless," Abby said.

But like many daughters, Abby couldn't keep a secret from her dad for long. David found out what Abby was doing, and immediately said no.

"He said thank you it's a great gesture I appreciate it, but you're not a match," Abby said.

"She has a future ahead of her and we weren't gonna do anything to jeopardize that," David said.

Abby was determined, and eventually convinced her father to join her for testing in Louisville. David joked that seeing how everything worked helped him feel more comfortable about her choice, but the persistence did not hurt, either.

The new diagnosis made things seem hopeless.

That's when the family says miracles started to happen.

David's doctors in Prestonsburg helped heal David, and soon he was back on the donor's list. Doctors then approved Abby's kidney donation to her father.

Abby said it was a sacrifice of love, which was born out of miracles.

"It is a total Christmas miracle," said Abby. "God knew what my father would go through and he knew that I would be ready to donate on the spot."

Abby admits her faith was shaken up during everything, but she and her father firmly believe a higher power made this possible.

"It's almost like it was part of the plan, part of God's plan," David said.

The Shaffers encourage everyone to get tested to become living donors, to save someone else's life like their father.

