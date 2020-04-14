AAA offering free roadside help to Nashville first responders, healthcare workers

AAA is offering free roadside assistance to healthcare workers and first responders in Nashville.

WTVF reported healthcare employees and first responders can receive free services, including towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstarts and lockout services through the end of April.

The services apply to members and non-members.

Eligible non-members can call 833-222-3284 to receive these free AAA Roadside Assistance services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“These front line workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”

