AAA skips Memorial Day outlook for first time in 20 years

For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast, as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Obviously with the COVID-19 global situation, there is just not enough reliable economic data for us to make a clear prediction," said Stephanie Milani, Public Affairs Director for AAA Tennessee.

AAA is expecting travel to be as low as it ever has been during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

"With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend's travel volume is likely to set a record low," Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President for AAA Travel.

Memorial Day 2009 holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers following the end of the Great Recession, according to AAA.

AAA expects people will travel as soon as it is safe because the desire is still there.

"When there is an all clear to travel, there will be pent up demand, and people will want to get out on the road. That desire to spend money doesn't necessarily go away and that desire for experiences doesn't go away," said Milani.

Milani says before people are comfortable in booking a flight, they are likely to take a road trip.

"There may be even more people choosing to go on a road trip because there is more flexibility. You have a bit more control over your destination, where you go and how you get there," said Milani.

It may be summer's end before Tennesseans are ready to travel.

"They may end up taking a quick vacation or longer one during the Labor Day vacation. They still might not feel very comfortable going to the beach or a couple states away, but they may decide they do feel comfortable traveling to the Smoky Mountains or going for a day trip or a long weekend," said Milani.

