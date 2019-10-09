ACT plans to allow students to retake portions of the test, test online

Beginning in September 2020, students will be able to retake portions of the ACT exam.

It was announced on Tuesday that students looking to improve their score will be able to retake an individual section of the test without having to retake the entire exam.

The change is among two other updates to the college entrance exam. The maker of the ACT announced students will be able to take the exam online for faster test results. Students who take the test more than once will be provided with an ACT "superscore" that calculates their highest possible ACT composite score that can be sent to colleges. All the changes will take effect on the Sept. 2020 test date.

"Students come first at ACT, and these groundbreaking new options will directly benefit them, providing more choice, an improved testing experience, and a better opportunity to showcase their readiness and reach their maximum potential," ACT Chief Commercial Officer Suzana Delanghe said.

Representatives of the ACT said the format of the ACT test itself will not change.

