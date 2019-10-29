AMBER Alert: Deputies call on hunters to help find missing girl

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the teen missing since Oct. 21 and the man believed to have abducted her were seen in Hanover County a little after 9 p.m. on Monday

An AMBER Alert was issued at the end of last week for Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, who is believed to be with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, Virginia. Lynch is Hicks' mother's ex-boyfriend.

Officials say Hicks is believed to be in extreme danger.

A Hanover County sheriff’s lieutenant said Tuesday that a call came in just after 9 p.m. from a resident who says the pair came to the home in the 14000 block of Clazemont Road in Montpelier.

The encounter was only a few seconds, he said, and they did not come into the house. In an afternoon press conference, police say Lynch did not appear aggressive during the interaction the neighbor saw, but they ran off very quickly.

Within minutes, a half-mile perimeter had been established and much of the area was locked down.

Law enforcement conducted a slow, methodical search of the area, which expanded throughout the day. The terrain being searched included miles of dense woods, which made the search difficult.

Officials said Lynch no longer has a beard and both of them had on dark camo outfits when they were seen.

Police also said it appeared that Hicks had not been hurt or harmed in any way.

"We would ask that you guys look to the hunters, the outdoorsmen that are going to be in the woods," said Chuck Love, with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office. "Anyone who has hunt cameras that you check them. If they observe anything that may be different anything on their property that may be different report it to us."

The community is asked to stay vigilant and to check any outdoor cameras and properties for the two, who may now be traveling on foot in the Hanover County area.

A press conference was held Monday, Oct. 28 at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office on Hicks’ disappearance.

“It’s definitely like trying to find a needle in a haystack,” Louisa County Detective Chuck Love said.

The sheriff’s office believes Hicks and Lynch are traveling in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071. Authorities now say Lynch will turn 34-years-old in a couple of weeks and is a known acquaintance to the family. A felony abduction warrant has been obtained for Lynch.

“We ask everyone hearing this to continue being those extra set of eyes,” Love said.

Deputies say they don’t believe that Hicks was taken forcibly. According to deputies, Lynch has suicidal tendencies and has a 9 MM handgun. He does not have a known criminal record.

Deputies advise the public to look out for the make and model of the car because they believe the tags have been switched and could be Virginia tags UXM-3614 or yellow Virginia “Don’t Tread on Me” tags with 2449UT. They also say the right rear door handle is missing.

Citizens should look for tarps inside the car because it is believed Lynch recently bought some. Authorities believe Lynch left with camping gear. Authorities believe they may even be camping out in the woods.

“Bruce, as parents, let’s appeal to you. You know Isabel should be home safe with her parents. Warm, rested and protected I’m sure you want what’s best for her. Please return Isabel to a safe location,” FBI Agent Dave Johnson said.

Anyone with information on where the teen is should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. You can also call the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.