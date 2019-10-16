AMC launches its own on-demand movie service

The largest movie theater chain in the world is entering the world of streaming.

AMC Theatres plans to launch AMC Theatres On Demand, a digital movie service that will allow members of its Stubs loyalty program the chance to rent or buy from 2,000 films.

With the new service, members will get the chance to download new films when they leave theaters. AMC will even offer access to a library of older films.

The movies will cost between $3 and $5.99 to rent and $9.99 and $19.99 to buy.

AMC Theatres On Demand will allow users to buy and rent the films online, through SmartTV and mobile apps.

"Through the launch of AMC Theatres On Demand, we can reach movie lovers directly and make it easy for them to access films digitally," Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres, said in a statement.

Movies will come to the service as soon as they are released digitally worldwide. AMC will follow the 90-day traditional theatrical window set by each studio.

