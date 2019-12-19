Report: AMR workers punched, spit on by woman revived with Narcan

A woman was charged with assault after police accused her of punching and spitting on AMR workers who revived her with Narcan.

According to a report, officers were called to Mapco at 4607 Kingston Pike Tuesday after the suspect's friend said Pearl Easton needed a ride.

The owner of the Mapco said Easton had been loitering around the gas station for a long period of time.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Easton unconcious behind the Mapco and administered two doses of Narcan to revive her.

According to police, when Easton woke up she began to cry and become violent. When an AMR worker attempted to put her in a stretcher, she allegedly punched him, then spit on another worker.

Easton was charged with assault and taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.