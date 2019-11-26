ATM theft suspect wanted by FBI

The Knoxville Federal Bureau of Investigation field office is asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect accused of stealing from multiple ATMs in two East Tennessee counties.

Investigators said the person was identified as a white man, about six-feet-tall and weighs about 200 to 220 pounds.

According to a release, the suspect reportedly vandalized and got into the ATM at the Commercial Bank in Luttrell, Tennessee on August 10. The suspect and possibly an accomplice took an undetermined amount of cash.

The same suspect also tried to steal money from an ATM at the Tennessee Bank in Oak Ridge. The FBI said that ATM was damaged, but no money was taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to call FBI Knoxville at 865-544-0751.

