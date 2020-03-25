Abandoned baby found alive in plastic bag, NC officials say

North Carolina deputies said they discovered a newborn baby inside a plastic bag underneath leaves after getting a tip on Wednesday afternoon.

WFMY reported that deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s responded to the 8600 block of East Highway 74 after 2 p.m. after hearing that a newborn might be at or near a home.

While outside the home, deputies said they heard faint noises consistent with a crying baby. They found the newborn inside the bag next to a fence.

The child was alive with the placenta still attached, officials said.

The baby boy was transported to an area hospital where investigators said he was being treated.

WFMY reported that criminal charges have not been filed.

