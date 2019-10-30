"Worst case of emaciation" Cocke Co. shelter directer says of abandoned dog

A severely underweight dog arrived at the Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County on Tuesday, October 29, immediately sparking shock and rage among workers.

"He is the worst case of emaciation I have seen in my entire life," Elisha Henry said. Henry is the Executive Director of Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County.

She said the dog, named Oliver, was abandoned in an apartment and was 20 to 30 pounds underweight.

"With everything he's been through he's so sweet, kind and gentle. I'm just horrified that anyone would let him get to that condition," Henry told WVLT News reporter Robert Grant.

The shelter posted pictures of Oliver on its Facebook page. In the photos, Oliver's waist is so small a staff member could pinch it with her two fingers. Other photos showed Oliver's bones prominently protruding.

"We are shocked and so upset that someone would let him get to this devastating condition," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Shelter workers expected Oliver to be okay but had a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

