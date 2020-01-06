About 300,000 hens were killed in a fire at a Michigan egg farm

About 300,000 hens were killed by a fire at a poultry farm in Otsego, Michigan.

According to WWMT, multiple fire departments responded Friday to the barn fire at the cage-free poultry farm owned by Konos Vande Bunte Eggs after a fire started about 11 a.m. on January 3rd, 2020.

“Firefighters have been working very fast and effectively to contain this fire and make sure the loss is minimized,” farm spokesman Brian Burch said.

Burch said 50 people worked at the farm and were all safe, except for minor smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from Bittersweet Ski Resort, which is six miles south of the farm. People in Battle Creek and Augusta smelled the smoke on the wind, according to Battle Creek city officials.

Fire crews had to truck in water to fight the fire over several hours.

“Agriculture fires are always a challenge, especially at a place like this. We don’t have city water, we don’t have those same kinds of assets that we sometimes take for granted in cities,” Burch said.

Officials were able to prevent one of the two barns at the farm from damage and saved 250,000 hens.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.

