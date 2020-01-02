Accused serial burglar arrested in Loudon

The Loudon Police Department said a serial burglary suspect has been arrested.

Deshawn Rudd is suspected in connection to about 40 convenience store burglaries between June and December 2018.

Officials said at least three burglaries occurred in Loudon, but the rest spread as far north as Washington County, as far south as Bradly County, and as far west as Putnam County.

The arrest comes after a joint investigation between the Loudon Police, Loudon County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office, and others in east and middle Tennessee.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

