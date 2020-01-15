LIVE: Reports of active shooter prompt lockdown at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base

An active shooter situation has been reported at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, according to Lt. Col. Travers Hurst.

“Tenn. Nat. Guard security personnel are currently working w/state and federal law enforcement at McGhee Tyson Air Base on reports of suspicious activity. There are no reports of injuries. Situation is developing and more information will be released as it becomes available.” — Tenn. National Guard (@TNMilitaryDept) January 15, 2020

Officials said the base is on lockdown.

Authorities are at the scene but are unable to confirm or deny whether any shots had been fired.

Lt. Co. Hurst told WVLT News that a student on the base saw someone with a rifle and reported it.

Law enforcement is searching the area for the suspicious person.

No injuries have been reported.

Hurst said he believes McGhee Tyson Airport will not be impacted by the lockdown. The airport's website shows all flights are arriving and departing as normal.

