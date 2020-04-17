Adopt a Knox County high school senior on Facebook

As many seniors close the books on their high school career, so are theater students who didn't realize last year's show would be the final act.

Seniors at Karns High School were just weeks away from their performance of Annie. "I've been doing musical theater since freshman year and that's been my identity through high school," Duncan Dillman, a senior, said.

As the saying goes, 'the show must go on'. But, that's not the case this time amid COVID-19. Governor Bill Lee recommended all schools close for the rest of the semester. Karns High's performance of 'Annie' got canceled as well.

"To not have my last show was devastating. Every year -- seniors go out and take their final bow. Last year I realized I took my final bow," Dillman said. "It was heartbreaking to know we couldn't bow together and really get through that show," Rebecca Wilkerson, a senior, added.

Robbin Sharp, a retired Knox County Schools teacher, directed this year's performance.

"I thanked them. I said thank you and I'm honored that you let me be a small part of your life."

But, she made sure her students, all Knox County seniors, still got a virtual standing ovation.

Sharp created a Facebook group called 'Adopt a Senior from Knox County Schools'. The group is private and individuals must be approved by an administrator. Parents have the chance to post pictures and information about their seniors at home and then 'adopt' a senior in the group. Sharp said this gives people the chance to send a hand-written note, small gift, or gift card to the seniors. She also asked that individuals be patient as it takes time to approve everyone.

"To know someone cares about them; that took that time. And coming from a complete stranger -- I think that means a little more," she told WVLT News Reporter Robert Grant.

Her goal is to uplift the spirits of Knox County seniors. As of Friday, the group already had more than 1,500 members in just 24 hours.

"What everyone is doing for us is so amazing -- I'm speechless for it because I didn't know there was a community of parents who would actually think of other kids and know this is a hard time for us," Rebecca Wilkerson said.

Next semester she is going to school to be a CNA. Dillman said he is going to study biomedical engineering at the University of Tennessee. Both seniors also look to continue their singing and acting which is something Sharp said shows this isn't their final act.

