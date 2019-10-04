Adopted daughter convicted of attempting to kill mother at Tellico Village home

A release from the Loudon County District Attorney's Office said a woman has been convicted of attempting to kill her mother in June 2018.

Kimberly Hopkins, 56, of Oregon arrived at her adoptive parent's home in Tellico Village unannounced on Father's Day weekend, investigators said.

According to the report, Hopkins ordered helium online from her parent's computer using the mother's credit card. She also purchased clothes and other items that investigators believe she intended to use as part of her plan.

After attending church with her parents, investigators said Hopkins took her mother into a back room, zipped tied her hands, and attempted to place a plastic bag over her head under the pretext of giving her mother a beauty treatment.

When the mother began to object, she called for her husband who was in the front of the house. When he confronted the daughter, she quickly exited the home.

When the parents began to investigate, they found containers of helium, gloves, bags and a turkey that the daughter had baked that was possibly laced with medication that the daughter brought with her or found in the parents’ home.

Investigators say evidence led them to believe that Hopkins intended to stage the murder as an assisted suicide.

The case was indicted by the Loudon County Grand Jury in December 2018 as an attempted first-degree murder. Hopkins pled guilty as charged in return for a 15-year prison sentence. She will receive credit for the fifteen months that she has served in the Loudon County Jail since her arrest on Father’s Day 2018.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said the case proved difficult to prosecute.

“We could not please both of the Martins,' said Johnson. "There was a marked difference of opinion between a desire that she never leave prison versus one of complete forgiveness and mercy. We could appreciate both positions and our collective heart goes out to both Mr. and Mrs. Martin. Thus, we tried to strike a balance by convicting her with an admission of guilt to the crime that we believe she intended to commit, no matter how inept her planning or execution. The situation placed both parents in the most difficult of situations in trying to help advise us as to the determination of their daughter’s fate in this case.”