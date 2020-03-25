Aetna waives patient payments for coronavirus hospital stays

Aetna has announced it is waiving patient payments for hospital stays related to COVID-19, ABC reported.

The company said Wednesday that, if they are admitted to the insurer's provider network, many of its customers will not have to make copayments or other forms of cost sharing.

ABC reported that the waiver lasts through June 1 and applies to customers who are fully-insured, which is usually offered through small businesses. Big companies that offer Aetna can also choose to waive those payments, according to an Aetna spokeperson.

The United States has confirmed it has more than 62,000 cases of coronavirus.

