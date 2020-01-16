Affordable housing complex to open in Gatlinburg

Groundbreaking took place Thursday morning for the new Mountain Brook Apartments to be located along Hughes Road in Gatlinburg.

The 122-unit complex is within walking distance of downtown with rents low enough for workers to afford, officials said.

This is the first large-scale apartment project ever to be built a stone's throw from downtown Gatlinburg. The first units will be ready by mid-summer.

"These are for, you know the average Gatlinburg person who works on the Parkway who needs a place to live can come here and have a safe modern place," said Brian Davin, with Mountain Brook Apartments.

The complex will have a mix of 1 bedroom/1 bath, 2 bedroom/2 bath, and 3 bedroom/3 bath units within a complex of seven buildings.

The complex is expected to be completed in early to mid-summer. You can already start to make calls to lease if you are interested at (865) 276-6273.

