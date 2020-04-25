African American students at University of South Carolina 'Zoom-bombed' by racist images, language

An online social gathering meant for African American students at the University of South Carolina was seemingly hacked by people spewing racial slurs and using blackface and neo-Nazi symbols.

The Association of African American Students (AAAS) was hosting its annual spring cookout using the virutal meeting platform Zoom when the incident happened Friday night, students say.

This morning, UofSC President Bob Caslen called what happened "absolutely unacceptable and disgusting."

"I can't apologize enough to the UofSC students who witnessed such ignorance while gathering to fellowship with one another during this unprecedented time," Caslen said on Twitter.

Caslen said university officials are investigating.

What happened at the AAAS Cookout is absolutely unacceptable & disgusting. I can’t apologize enough to the @UofSCstudents who witnessed such ignorance while gathering to fellowship with one another during this unprecedented time. University officials are aware & are investigating — Bob Caslen (@Bob_Caslen) April 25, 2020

According to WIS, representatives of AAAS also tweeted about what happened saying, "during the cookout, unknown persons entered the Zoom chat and proceeded to post a plethora of images, videos and messages containing racist slurs and derogatory terms."

Earlier tonight, our spring cookout was interrupted by a racist incident. As a student group, we are here to support one of another. The message below addresses tonight’s incident. pic.twitter.com/CQ4b3zVCkE — AAAS (@AAAS_1968) April 25, 2020

USC's student government also responded condemning what happened and said "those responsible for this hateful act will be held accountable."

Our Official Statement regarding this evening’s AAAS Virtual Cookout: pic.twitter.com/55BxRFz5Fh — UofSC Student Government (@UofSCSG) April 25, 2020

Zoom replied to the USC student who posted the video of what happened, asking for more details and saying they would "escalate to our trust and safety team."

