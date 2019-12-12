African penguins come to Louisville Zoo

To celebrate its newly renovated penguin exhibit, ‘The Islands,' the Louisville Zoo has added seven African penguins for visitors to come and see.

Guests can now get to know Sphen (age 6), Maggie (age 6), Nigel (age 3), Simon (age 3), Isaac (age 2), Darwin (age 1) and Winnie (age 1). All have little name tags on their wings to help guests identify them.

Sphen and Maggie come from the National Aviary in Pittsburg, PA and the rest are from Greensboro Science Center in Greensboro, NC.

All of the penguins are a part of a Species Survival Plan for threatened African penguins. Managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the program maintains the genetic health of more than 800 African penguins throughout the 50 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums that house penguins.

The Islands exhibit is open daily. Zoo hours are currently 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (enjoy the Zoo until 5 p.m.)