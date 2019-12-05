"Ain't nobody running from ya'll": Burglary suspect responds to Ga. police Facebook post

A Georgia police department posted to Facebook for information on a burglary suspect, and they got a response from the suspect himself.

On Wednesday, the Columbus Police Department posted to social media, asking for information on the whereabouts of 28-year-old Tierre Tyrell Williams, who was wanted for second-degree burglary.

The police department got plenty of responses, even one from someone claiming to be Williams.

A Facebook commenter with the name Tierre Williams said, "These folks act like I'm running or sum...Ain't nobody running from ya'll." The person added his phone number and said no one had called him even though he had state court two weeks previously.

The police department responded to his comment and asked him to "come on down to the Public Safety Building...like we asked you to before..."

According to WTVM, Williams has not been booked into jail yet.

