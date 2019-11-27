Twin brothers in Air Force share journeys, promotions

Twin brothers, both in the Air Force, were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on the same day.

Kelvin and Melvin Bowen are pretty close, KSLA reported.

“Our birthdays are on January 1st, and as we would say our mother and father finished it off right with twins on a holiday," Kelvin said.

KSLA reported the brothers attended North Carolina AT&T University on Air Force ROTC scholarships. They graduated in 1984 and enlisted in the Air Force. “We knew that we would always be able to stay in contact and whenever we start talking about our different assignments, you’ll see our paths have crossed a lot," Kelvin said.

The brothers both became B-52 navigators, but Kelvin became a pilot.

“We started off at one assignment together at navigator training, then B-52 training we were at the same base," Kelvin said. "Then we split, but the funny thing is after we split there was a red flag exercise and both of us ended up at Nellis Air Force Base for the debrief.”

The two are the first sets of African American twins to be promoted to the rank of Lt. Colonel on the same day at Barksdale Air Force Base.

“One of the big things about us that we learned is don’t cut the other down," Kelvin said. "If he’s getting ahead with something, I’m there to cheer him on, if I’m getting ahead with something cheer me on.”

The two ended their journey with the Air Force in August of 2007.

“He did my retirement ceremony on a Monday, and I drove out with the family and I did his retirement ceremony that Friday," Melvin said.

