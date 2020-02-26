Air travel more stressful than going to work, survey says

If you’re a frequent traveler and you find that more stressful than sitting in the dentist chair or hanging out with your in-laws, you’re not alone.

According to a recent survey by the travel website and blog “The Points Guy,” 55% of recent flyers found air travel more stressful than going to work.

That includes the process of booking tickets, packing and going to the airport.

The survey also found 44% think air travel is more stressful than going to the dentist or spending the day with in-laws, and 55% said the same about spring cleaning.

The survey asked about options for making the process less stressful. The most popular option was being able to pay to get a direct flight or avoid a layover.

Available measures to reduce travel stress include booking the first flight out, picking nonstop flights, and packing only a carry-on bag if possible.

