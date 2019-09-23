Airbase Road closed due to large brush fire

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Airbase Road at Callahan Road and Mentor Road is closed due to a large brush fire.

Officials told WVLT News crews at the scene the fire started just before 1 p.m. near Petree's Tree Service.

A voluntary evacuation advisory is in effect for a two-mile radius, although crews said the fire is contained to the property and no houses were in immediate danger.

No word on how the fire started.

There were no reports of injuries.

Crews from Blount County, Alcoa, Greenback, Friendsville, the Airport Authority, and the Forestry Service are responded to the scene.

Train traffic to the area has been stopped.

