Airbnb laying off 1,900 workers

The impact of COVID-19 has hit all industries in the U.S., and has been especially difficult for businesses that rely on travel and tourism.

Airbnb, a short-term rental business, announced it has laid off 1,900 employees, 25 percent of its workforce, according to CBS News.

CEO Brian Chesky reportedly sent a memo to employees saying the company was being forced to confront "hard truths," that including uncertainty on when travel would resume and that 2020's revenue would likely be half of what it was in 2019.

"We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill," Chesky said in the memo. "Airbnb's business has been hit hard."

CBS reported that Chesky expects people will want something different out of their travel experiences when travel does resume and resemble pre-pandemic levels.

"People will want options that are closer to home, safer and more affordable," he wrote. "This means that we will need to reduce our investment in activities that do not directly support the core of our host community."

Airbnb said that employees laid off will receive 14 weeks of base pay, plus an extra week for every year they were at the company. They will also receive subsidized healthcare coverage for one year, Chesky said.

