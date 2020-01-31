Airmen killed in Afghanistan plane crash return to U.S.

Two airmen who died in a military plane crash in Afghanistan are now home.

The bodies of two airmen who died in a plane crash in Afghanistan Monday arrive back in the U.S.

Lt. Col. Paul Voss and Capt. Ryan Phaneuf arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Thursday.

Voss, 46, was from Yigo, Guam, and Phaneuf, 30, was from Hudson, New Hampshire.

The crew made a distress call before the crash. There is no indication the plane was downed by enemy fire.

They were flying a Bombardier E-11A aircraft. The plane provides communications to troops in the field.

