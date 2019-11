Ala. sheriff shot and killed at gas station; 18-year-old suspect sought

Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was shot and killed at a gas station in Hayneville Saturday night, WSFA reports.

There is an active manhunt for the suspected shooter, 18-year-old William Chase Johnson, according to Sgt. Steve Jarrett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The shooting happened at the Hayneville QV at the corner of Highway 21 and Highway 97, which is the main intersection in the town. The gas station is across the street from the Lowndes County Courthouse.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Blue Alert Saturday night for Johnson. A Blue Alert is activated when a law enforcement officer in Alabama has been killed or seriously injured and the perpetrator is at large.

Johnson is a white male with brown hair, 5′9″, 137 pounds. Johnson may be traveling on foot and is believed to be a serious risk to the public, according to ALEA. Johnson was last seen at the QV gas station around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Jarrett said anyone who sees the suspect should call 911.

“He will be caught,” Jarrett said.

Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jarrett said the sheriff was involved in an incident at the gas station around 8 p.m. Saturday and was fatally shot.

Late Saturday night, law enforcement officers were still actively processing the scene at the gas station.

Jarrett said this is a very sad time for Lowndes County and the state.

“He was an outstanding sheriff and a great friend to many people,” Jarrett said.

Reaction is coming in from across the state.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released this statement Saturday night:

“I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.”

Williams, who grew up in Lowndes County, was elected sheriff in 2010 after serving as chief deputy for 10 years. Williams joined the sheriff’s department in 1987. He worked for the Hayneville Police Department from 1984 to 1987.

“Sheriff Williams always wanted to make a difference in his community and felt there was no better way to help his community than to protect and serve them in law enforcement,” a biography on the sheriff’s office website stated.

