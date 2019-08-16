Ala. teacher won't register as sex offender after pleading guilty to spying on children

An Albertville, Alabama man is on paid leave pending an internal investigation into allegations he’s already pleaded guilty to.

Warren Kelley, a teacher and coach at Susan Moore High School in Blount County, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal surveillance. The Marshall County district attorney’s office confirms Kelley was spying on children in the bathroom through an attic at an Albertville home.

He was given a one-year suspended sentence with 24 months probation. He will not have to register as a sex offender.

The district attorney’s office noted that their priority was to get Kelley to plead guilty to this charge so that he would be fired from the school system and away from children. They also noted that he’s charged with a misdemeanor now, but that due to a law change the same crime will be a felony after Sept. 1.

The district attorney also did not want to try the case and put the victims through testimony.

The Blount County school superintendent confirms Kelley is still employed. His paid leave is pending the outcome of their internal investigation into this

Kelley has been an employee for 11 years.

Kelly previously faced sex abuse charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a female student.

