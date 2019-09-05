Ala. teen shot girl after she rejected him, police say

Anthony Marquez Buchannon, 17, is charged as an adult with attempted murder after police say he shot a girl who rejected his advances.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 31.

The girl who was shot told police she rejected Buchannon's unwanted advances.

The victim was airlifted to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Ga. where she is in stable condition.

Police arrested Buchannon several hours later at a home in Macon County, Ala. and he is being held under a $75,000 bond in jail.

