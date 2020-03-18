Alabama allowing temporary curbside alcohol sales

Officials in Alabama have signed an emergency order to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages curbside at licensed businesses in the state.

The decision was made to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective Wednesday, March 18, locations licensed by the ABC board to sell alcohol either for on-premises consumption and/or off-premises consumption may now sell via curbside pick-up or take-out services.

You’re limited to one 750-ml bottle of spirits, one 750-ml bottle of wine, or a six pack of beer per customer. Customers will still be required to produce identification.

