Alabama business overwhelmed by casket orders amid pandemic

An Alabama man says his business has been overwhelmed by casket orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last Monday it was like flipping a light switch,” said company owner Alan Williamson.

“I had a sense it was going to happen. We are going through it together," said foreman Frankie McVay.

The men told WFSA that the work has been non-stop, five-days a week as they assemble caskets for shipment.

“We’re doing on our end of it to take care of the families,” said McVay.

The company said before the pandemic, the company averaged around 35 caskets per week. That number doubled by April 13.

“I have 12 more orders on my desk taken since Friday,” said Williamson.

The company said one hotspot for orders is in New Orleans, which has seen a jump in deaths.

They’re the people Frankie McVay thinks about as he does his part on the job.

“What we’re facing today is more heart-touching,” said McVay.

It's also history-making for the company.

“Well, it’s something we’ll never go through again at least I hope in our lives,” Williamson said.

Williamson tells WSFA 12 News one funeral homeowner in New Orleans had 30 COVID-19 related deaths in just one week and that number jumped to 40 the next week.

