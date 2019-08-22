WATCH: Alabama coach Nick Saban 'recruiting' for popular insurance company

In a series of ads released on Aflac’s YouTube page Wednesday, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has put his famous living room recruiting pitch to use for the brand.

The three spots walk you through the ‘recruiting process’ all the way to 'signing day’.

In the first of the thirty-second spots, Coach Saban is seen sporting an ‘Aflac blue’ blazer and multiple ‘championship’ rings for the company, saying, “We think you would really shine in the Aflac program.”

Here’s ‘The Visit’:

Followed by the 'Campus Tour':

Finally, here he is in 'Commitment Day':

