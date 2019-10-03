Alabama couple accused of having child sell drugs from home

A Bibb County couple faces several big charges including having at least one of their children sell drugs from their home.

Investigators say they started looking into narcotics sales at the house on Dogwood Drive in Brent, AL about a month ago after several people in the area made complaints.

A search warrant was then served by the Brent Police Department with the assistance of Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Corrections K-9 Units on the morning of October 1.

Investigators found marijuana, THC pens, cocaine, digital scales, edible marijuana cookies, two firearms, hundred of prescription pills, ecstasy pills and over $1,000.

During the investigation it was determined that the couple also had at least one of their children selling narcotics from the residence while they worked.

A juvenile was arrested in the case.

“Obviously these allegations are horrible. Any time you are enticing a juvenile, any time you have somebody doing that to a child, it’s just a horrible situation,” said Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Krishawn Jermaine Howard was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of Firearms, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Possession of Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Controlled Substance (Edible Marijuana), Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Sale of Controlled Substance near a school, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Chemical Endangerment of a child.

Debben Joey Cash was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Sale of a Controlled Substance near a school, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor and Chemical Endangerment of a child.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.