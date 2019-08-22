Alabama doing away with marriage licenses

Alabama will do away with marriages licenses beginning Aug. 29 after the state legislature passed legislation earlier this year.

Under the new law, a couple will fill out a marriage certificate and have it notarized. The probate judge would then receive the notarized certificate and record the marriage within 30 days of the last signature.

“So there’s no signature required on my part. So we’re not issuing marriage licenses anymore," said Macon County Probate Judge James Cooper.

Wedding ceremonies are no longer required.

“The couple can still get that as an option but it is not required to make the marriage legal," he said.

Cooper said the couple is married once the paperwork is complete, assuming the probate judge receives it within 30 days.

At least seven probate judges stopped issuing marriage licenses when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage.

