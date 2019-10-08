Alabama family speaks out after mother charged with son's murder

Saturday afternoon, Theresa Moss went over to see her grandson, Casen.

When she got there, she found Elizabeth Case, the child’s mother, but no baby. That’s when Case checked her own car and found her 13-month-old son Casen unconscious.

Moss tells WAFF 48 News that she rushed Casen to the hospital. Only to get the worst of news.

Casen’s aunt, Laura Barnett tells us she never expected this.

“I’m not real sure what I’m about to walk into. I know he’s probably going to have to have a lot of work and rehab, but I never thought they would come in and say he had passed,” Barnett said.

Barnett says the little boy's death is senseless.

“That child is the very first thing that comes out of your car when you get out. If you have groceries in your car, if there’s milk that can spoil, it can be replaced. That baby cannot," Barnett explained.

Casen’s mother, Elizabeth Case, is charged with murder and is in jail without bond.

Barnett says she hopes her family can get justice for baby Casen.

“I don’t think she should be able to have a lesser charge than what she’s charged with. I think murder is a charge that needs to stick with her to the fullest. I think she should be prosecuted to the fullest," Barnett said.

Moss says all that’s left are the family’s beloved memories they share of Casen.

“He would say ‘Gigi Gigi!’ I’d say ‘what baby, what angel?’ He would say ‘I love my GG I love you.’ And I would say 'your Gigi loves you too, he was my angel. He was my pride and joy is what he was," Moss explained.

