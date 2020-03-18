Alabama funeral home offering live-streaming services

As fears over the coronavirus grow and as governments asks residents to limit groups, an Alabama funeral home is offering a unique way to view a service.

WBRC reported that Bushelon Funeral Home is offering live-streaming of its funeral services to loved ones so that they can participate in social distancing.

“We do understand that there has been a loss that has occurred. We are trying to be as sensitive as possible, but we do want everyone to be safe,” Arlillian Bushelon said.

The funeral home said it also asked family members to have space between them while at the funeral and said it had extra sanitary products.

