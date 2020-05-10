Alabama man accused of molesting 1-year-old, woman streams video

An Alabama man and women were arrested in connection to the molestation of a one-year-old, according to officials.

The Alabama Stat Bureau of Investigation arrested Lisa Williamson, 42, and Steven Anthony, 19, on Thursday.

Investigators said they believe Jackson performed deviant acts, including oral sex, while Williamson recorded those encounters. Officials said Williamson streamed the video of her granddaughter and Jackson online, reportedly using a subscription based pornographic portal.

The incident was reported by a person out of state who became aware of the pornography.

Williamson is charged with Permitting a Child to Engage in Production of Obscene Material, Sex Abuse of a Child, Production of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography.

Jackson is charged with Production of Child Pornography and Sodomy First Degree.

Williamson and Jackson are being held in the Geneva County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVY. All rights reserved.

