Alabama man claimed he had COVID-19, faces terrorism charge

An Alabama man was charged with making a terrorist threat after allegedly causing a disturbance at a business and claiming he had COVID-19.

WFSA reported that the Montgomery police arrested Brandon Robinson on Saturday in connection to an incident that occurred on Wednesday night.

Investigators said he was damaging property and acting unruly.

“When asked to leave, Robinson made verbal threats that caused the complainant to clear the business,” police said.

Police said the threats included Robinson claiming he had the coronavirus.

Robinson was being held on a $15,000 bond.

