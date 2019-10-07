Alabama mother accused of murdering baby

A woman accused of murdering her own baby is in the Limestone County Jail in Alabama.

36-year-old Elizabeth Case is charged with murder. Limestone County Deputies say the Toney woman left her 13-month old baby inside a locked car overnight Friday, and into Saturday afternoon on East Limestone Road. Investigators say that Case left her home Friday night to go dumpster diving in Limestone and Madison Counties, while the child was in the vehicle.

They say she returned home around 5:40 Saturday morning but left the baby in the vehicle, then went inside the home and went to bed.

The child’s grandmother woke up Case around some 8 hours later - and discovered the dead child in the car. Deputies say instead of seeking medical help, Case took the child in the home and placed him in the shower. The grandmother called 911 loaded the child in the car with Case and met Athens Police at the Recreation Center at Highway 251 and Highway 31.

The baby was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say Case is a known drug user and was out of jail on bond for robbery.

