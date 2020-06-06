Alabama mother arrested after allegedly hitting son with brick

An Alabama mother was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse after she allegedly beat her son with a brick.

WBMA reported that 33-year-old Melody Smith is accused of hitting her 2-year-old son with a brick.

Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call of a small child being assaulted in the Goodsprings area. As authorities arrived to the call, they said they found the child being rushed to the hospital by family members.

The child was flown to Children's Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to reports from the sheriff's office, Smith assaulted the 2-year-old with a brick and tried to choke him.

WKSO said the boy suffered multiple injuries. but is in stable condition at the hospital. The sheriff's office added the child is now in the custody of a family member and DHR has opened an investigation.

Smith is being held in the Walker County Jail with a bond of $250,000.

