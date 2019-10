Officials say a teenage murder suspect was captured in Knoxville early Friday morning.

WVLT News' sister station, WAFF, reported 19-year-old Bernandino Miguel Matias was captured in Knoxville around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 25.

WAFF reported Matias was wanted in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

Police in Decatur, Alabama told WAFF that Matias was being taken back to Alabama soon.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WAFF. All rights reserved.