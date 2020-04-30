Alabama murder suspected arrested in Tennessee

A man wanted in Alabama for a double murder was arrested in Nashville Thursday.

WTVF reported that Metro Nashville police arrested 37-year-old Tyrone Johnson at his home on Flintlock Court in connection to a nightclub shooting that left two men dead on March 27 in Huntsville.

During the search, police said they found 17 guns in Johnson's home and two sets of body armor as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition and gang paraphernalia.

Johnson is being held as a fugitive from Alabama on a $500,000 bond.

