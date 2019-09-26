Alabama police: Couple used taser on young boy, forced him to sleep outside

Dothan police in Alabama say a woman and her boyfriend violently punished her seven year old son, including using a taser on him.

31-year old David Michael Stewart and 34-year old Tiffany Sorrells of Dothan are charged with Aggravated Child Abuse.

Investigators say the couple also forced the boy to sleep outside, causing him to suffer numerous bug bites that had gone untreated.

“(Stewart and Sorrells) also punished the boy by forcing him perform strenuous exercise (jumping jacks) for up to 45 minutes ,” Dothan Police Major Will Benny told WTVY.

He said officers found the child Wednesday inside a car parked at a shopping center after receiving a complaint. He was wearing a diaper.

The boy is in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Stewart and Sorrells posted $30,000 band each and then released from the Houston County Jail