Alabama police: Man forced child to run on treadmill, attacked child

A man is charged with aggravated child abuse after police investigated allegations of abuse at a Hoover home.

Police say Robert Barnes Fox V, of Bessemer, forced a family member to run on a treadmill in the garage. Investigators say when the 9-year-old could no longer run at the pace set by Fox, he hit the child repeatedly with several different objects. Officer saw extensive bruising to the child’s lower body as a result.

Fox turned himself in to the Shelby County jail yesterday and was released after posting a $15,000 bond.

