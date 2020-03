Investigators said a 12-year-old Alabama boy was accidentally shot and killed by his 16-year-old brother.

WBRC reported that the incident happened around 1 p.m. Police said the brothers were playing with a gun when it accidentally went off and struck the younger brother in the head.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WBRC. All rights reserved.