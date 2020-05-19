Alabama church issuing tickets to hold service

Alabama has given churches the go-ahead to start slowly opening up churches again, however, the Jefferson County Health Department recommends two more weeks before reopening.

Mountaintop Community Church in Vestavia Hills has put different safety measures in place to keep its members safe. They have even decided to have members register for free tickets for the services.

“It’s really just more a seat reservation system for us to make sure we keep the crowd safe,” Pastor Carter McInnis said.

Mountaintop’s sanctuary holds up to 1,600 seats, but organizers decided to limit the service this Sunday to 400, reported WIAT.

“We’re really trying to create a contactless-free experience,” McInnis said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIAT. All rights reserved.

