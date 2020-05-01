Alabama runner completes marathon in his backyard

An Alabama man runs marathons around the world, but Suman Silwal never thought he would run one in his own backyard.

Silwal was supposed to run the London Marathon this past weekend, but when it was postponed due to COVID-19, he decided to run at home and for a good cause.

According to WBRC, Silwal has ran 120 marathons since 2007, ran a marathon in his backyard to help raise money and awareness for Kulture City, a nonprofit organization to help those who have sensory needs.

Silwal donated $2 to Kulture City for every mile he ran. He first started out running a 5k, then 10k and kept going.

"It took me 33 laps to finish a mile," Silwal said. He also said he made more than 3,600 turns throughout the day.

"One of the biggest takeaways is there's no excuse. You can run a marathon in your backyard, which I never thought it would happen, but here it happened and I have read people doing it. Mentally it's really challenging, the physical challenge is also there, but just keep going forward and never quitting," Silwal said.

According to WBRC, it took Silwal about six and half hours to run a marathon in his backyard after taking several breaks.

