Alabama school equips buses with emergency 911 button

A school system in Alabama will begin to use technology in an attempt to help keep kids safe.

By January the Chilton County School system will equip every school bus with a new radio that will allow bus drivers to connect directly to the county's 911 center with the push of a single button.

The school system also recently started using bus tracking software that shows the real-time location of each bus, WBRC reported.

School officials said both devices will prove to be extremely beneficial in an emergency.

“It can save 10 minutes probably getting to a bus, knowing where it’s at. Because when a bus driver calls in and says hey I’m on x-y-z road by the blue house, that can mean a lot (of different places)," Mickey Hardwick, Chilton County Safe School Coordinator told WBRC.

In addition, the school system recently connected all their cameras to a real-time network that can be viewed at the board office, 911 center or by law enforcement. School resource officers can also access the cameras on their phones.

